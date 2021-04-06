Commodities
BA

Xiamen Air starts modification on grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Xiamen Air has started technical modification on its grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes, the all-Boeing carrier said on Tuesday, although it said it does not have a timetable for the jet's return to service in China.

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Xiamen Air has started technical modification on its grounded Boeing BA.N 737 MAX planes, the all-Boeing carrier said on Tuesday, although it said it does not have a timetable for the jet's return to service in China.

China is one of the last major markets to hold out on clearing the 737 MAX and an increasing headache for Boeing which replies on China for about a quarter of sales.

"Boeing has recently issued some technical guidelines regarding the MAX. According to these guidelines, we have started on the modification, which is a necessary step towards the return to service (of MAX)," Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines 600029.SS, said in a statement to Reuters.

"However, currently we do not have a timetable for its return to service and everything is subject to notices from the aviation regulator."

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes which killed 346 people. At the time, more of the planes were operating in China than anywhere else.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in March that it was studying a plan with the U.S. planemaker for clearing the aircraft to fly in China.

Three principles outlined by the CAAC include certified design changes, proper training for pilots and specific findings into the crashes.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its flight ban on the 737 MAX in January. It was followed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and several others.

Vietnam on Tuesday lifted a ban on transit by 737 MAX planes.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular