XIACF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Xiaomi Corp Class B (XIACF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Xiaomi Corp Class B to post earnings of CNH0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH73.7 billion. Last quarter, Xiaomi Corp Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH0.18 on estimates of CNH0.15. The stock fell by -1.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, XIACF stock has risen by 26.73%.

Is Xiaomi Corp Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for XIACF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.77, implying upside potential of 8.20% from current levels.

XIACF shares have gained about 27.36% in the past six months.

About Xiaomi Corp Class B

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale. The company was founded by Jun Lei, Bin Lin, Wan Qiang Li, Feng Hong, De Liu, Chuan Wang, and Jiang Ji Huang on March 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

