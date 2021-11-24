Xi says China should speed up work on unified power market -state media

Nov 24 (Reuters) - China needs to accelerate work on creating a unified, efficient and well-governed national power market system, the official Xinhua news agency cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

Xi's comments, made at a meeting he chaired on deepening reform, come as China recovers from its worst electricity shortages in years.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Writing by Tom Daly Editing by David Goodman )

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.