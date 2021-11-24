Xi says China should speed up work on unified power market -state media

China needs to accelerate work on creating a unified, efficient and well-governed national power market system, the official Xinhua news agency cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

Xi's comments, made at a meeting he chaired on deepening reform, come as China recovers from its worst electricity shortages in years.

