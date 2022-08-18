Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo -Bloomberg News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

