Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo -Bloomberg News

Corrects to add dropped word in first paragraph

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held in Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.