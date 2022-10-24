Xi Jinping’s third term gets markets thumbs-down

Reuters Reuters

(Corrects Wang Yang's title in fifth paragraph to vice premier. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -One day into President Xi Jinping’s precedent-breaking new term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, China’s financial markets are already in turmoil. Investors largely ignored rosier-than-expected GDP data to wipe almost 10% off the value of internet giants like Alibaba and JD.com amid a broader selloff. It suggests the private sector was blindsided by the president’s politburo overhaul.

The government on Monday released a slew of delayed economic indicators after the Party Congress concluded on Sunday. They looked upbeat at first glance: GDP expanded 3.9% in the third quarter, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. It was thanks to higher factory output on resilient exports, and stronger investment growth as government spending quickened.

But investors soon voted with their feet. A sub-index tracking Chinese internet firms listed in Hong Kong, including e-commence outfit Alibaba, food delivery behemoth Meituan and social media and gaming giant Tencent, lost 7%. The benchmark Hang Seng index fell more than 6%, hitting its lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis. Even heavily regulated mainland markets tumbled: the benchmark CSI 300 index tracking the largest firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2% in morning trading, as foreign investors sold more than $1.3 billion-worth of Chinese onshore shares via the Stock Connect scheme.

Granted, the Chinese numbers were a mixed bag. Export growth weakened to 5.7% in September, reflecting the weight of sluggish global demand. Retail sales slumped as consumers braced for more Covid-19 lockdowns. Real estate just keeps crashing.

These cracks were well-flagged. The trigger was the surprise appointments of China’s power apex unveiled on Sunday. Contrary to hopes that Xi would at least nod to balancing factional powers within the Party, reform-minded Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Wang Yang lost their seats at the seven-men politburo standing committee. Instead, he filled it with his own protégés including Beijing Party Chief Cai Qi and Shanghai Party Chief Li Qiang. The latter had ordered weeks of Covid-19 lockdowns earlier this year in the Chinese financial hub despite its devastating impact on the economy. He is now tipped to become China’s next premier.

The selloff reflects investors’ fears that a more powerful Party leadership will increasingly prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector. Mollifying that message will be a tough early test for Xi’s new economic team.

Follow @KatrinaHamlin on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

China's GDP rose 3.9% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, official data showed on Oct. 24. That was above the 3.4% pace forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. The economy grew 0.4% growth in the second quarter.

The data was originally scheduled for release on Oct. 18 but was delayed amid a key Communist Party Congress, which ended with Xi Jinping securing a precedent-breaking third term as leader.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell more than 4.5% by 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) on Oct. 24. Shares in Alibaba and JD.com fell around 10%, with Tencent down more than 7%. The mainland benchmark CSI300 was down 1.73%.

The offshore yuan fell to as low as 7.279 per dollar in early morning trade, near record-low levels. The onshore yuan also weakened, after the People's Bank of China set the mid-point rate at its weakest level since June 1, 2020.

(Editing by Antony Currie)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.