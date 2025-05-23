$XGN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XGN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,513,281 of trading volume.

$XGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XGN:

$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC sold 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,155,000

$XGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

