$XFOR stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XFOR stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,521,472 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XFOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XFOR stock page):
$XFOR Insider Trading Activity
$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) sold 76,473 shares for an estimated $34,718
- ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 74,773 shares for an estimated $33,946
- MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,032 shares for an estimated $2,561 and 1 sale selling 29,159 shares for an estimated $13,241.
- MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,258 shares for an estimated $10,094
- CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 10,679,635 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,739,971
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,931,986 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,253,644
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 2,150,773 shares (+2533.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,253,282
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 1,988,630 shares (+4255.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,103,363
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 628,333 shares (+2900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,456,137
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 468,510 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,322,672
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 422,157 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,993,937
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $XFOR Data Alerts
Sign Up
$XFOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XFOR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XFOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XFOR forecast page.
$XFOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XFOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XFOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 05/02/2025
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $90.0 on 03/26/2025
You can track data on $XFOR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.