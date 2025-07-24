$XFOR stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XFOR stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,521,472 of trading volume.

$XFOR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XFOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XFOR stock page ):

$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) sold 76,473 shares for an estimated $34,718

ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 74,773 shares for an estimated $33,946

MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,032 shares for an estimated $2,561 and 1 sale selling 29,159 shares for an estimated $13,241 .

MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,258 shares for an estimated $10,094

CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284

$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XFOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XFOR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

$XFOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XFOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XFOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $90.0 on 03/26/2025

