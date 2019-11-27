XFOR Prices Offering At $12/Shr

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) plans to sell 3.66 million shares of its common stock at $12 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $65.0 million. The offering is slated to close on or about November 29, 2019.

Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as lead managers, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as managers for the offering.

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases.

The lead drug candidate is Mavorixafor.

A pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Mavorixafor for the treatment of WHIM syndrome is underway. The 52-week trial is designed to enroll 18 to 28 subjects in approximately 20 countries, followed by an open-label extension trial.

Mavorixafor is also being explored in other indications like Severe Congenital Neutropenia and advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The Company is also in preparations to begin Phase 1b clinical trial of Mavorixafor in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia later this quarter.

