$XFOR Earnings Results: $XFOR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$XFOR ($XFOR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,430,000, beating estimates of $1,061,820 by $368,180.

$XFOR Insider Trading Activity

$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 379,703 shares for an estimated $196,750 .

. ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 305,418 shares for an estimated $160,847 .

. MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 89,953 shares for an estimated $48,422 .

. ARTHUR TAVERAS (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 76,920 shares for an estimated $43,305

MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 13,404 shares for an estimated $4,597 and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated $19,747 .

and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated . CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284

$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

