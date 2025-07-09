$XERS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XERS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,159,629 of trading volume.

$XERS Insider Trading Activity

$XERS insiders have traded $XERS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XERS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH HECHT (See Remarks) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $217,244

KEVIN MCCULLOCH (See Remarks) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $109,474

$XERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $XERS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XERS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$XERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XERS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $XERS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $6.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $6.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Oren Livnat from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 01/29/2025

