$XERS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XERS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,159,629 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XERS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XERS stock page):
$XERS Insider Trading Activity
$XERS insiders have traded $XERS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XERS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BETH HECHT (See Remarks) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $217,244
- KEVIN MCCULLOCH (See Remarks) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $109,474
$XERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $XERS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,574,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,135,904
- CAXTON CORP removed 2,015,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,063,211
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,688,920 shares (+123.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,272,170
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,410,765 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,745,099
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,384,975 shares (+301.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,603,512
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,351,114 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,417,615
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 1,201,943 shares (+207.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,598,667
$XERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XERS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
$XERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XERS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $XERS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025
- Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $6.0 on 03/07/2025
- Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $6.5 on 03/07/2025
- David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 03/07/2025
- Oren Livnat from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
- Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 01/29/2025
