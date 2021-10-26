Xerox's (XRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimate, Remain Flat Y/Y

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 48 cents, surpassing the consensus mark by 11.6% and remaining flat year over year. Total revenues of $1.76 billion lagged the consensus mark by 3.8% and decreased 0.5% year over year on a reported basis and 1.6% on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s shares have gained 11% over the past year, underperforming the 52.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Sales revenues totaled $657 million, up 1% year over year. Services, maintenance and rentals revenues totaled $1.05 billion, down 1.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit of $74 million decreased 43.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin declined 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.2%. Selling, administrative and general expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 160 bps year over year to 23.5%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 4.7%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 4.3%.

Xerox exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.2 billion compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.7 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $100 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures and free cash flow during the quarter were $19 million and $81 million, respectively.

2021 Guidance

Xerox expects revenues to be around $7.1 billion, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.27 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $500 million.

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17 beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.

Omnicom OMC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

