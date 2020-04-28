Xerox's (XRX) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 21 cents (on an adjusted basis) which miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44 cents. Earnings declined year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s first-quarter 2020 earnings declined 34.3% over the past 30 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 16.2%.

Revenues higher Than Expected

Xerox recorded total revenues of $1,860 million which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,754 million. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Operating cash flow of $173 million decreased $49 million year over year. Free cash flow of $150 million declined $57 million year over year.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Xerox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

