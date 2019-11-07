Xerox's Bid for HP Is $22 a Share, According to Reports

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi says Xerox may be trying to goad HP Into Buying Xerox—which would make “a lot more financial sense.”

HP shares are inching higher Thursday after CNBC reported that Xerox Holdings’ bid for the company was $22 a share, consisting of $17 a share in cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share. Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the deal would be for $22 to $23 a share in a combination of cash and stock worth $33 billion.

Reuters also reported that Citigroup had lined up financing for the cash position of the proposal.

HP (ticker: HPQ) has confirmed receiving an offer from Xerox (XRX), but neither side has commented publicly on the proposed terms, and HP hasn’t issued a public response to the proposal.

In a research note yesterday, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote that Xerox might simply be trying to goad HP to turn around and buy Xerox, a structure he says would make “a lot more financial sense” given that HP’s market cap is more than 3.5 times as big—$29 billion for HP, $8.4 billion for Xerox.

With Xerox as the acquirer, the analyst notes, the combined company would have more than $25 billion in net debt—and he points out that Xerox doesn’t have an investment-grade debt rating as it is. The combined companies, he adds, will likely report a 4%-5% decline in printing revenue in 2019.

As Sacconaghi notes, HP has struggled in recent quarters to find a way to reverse declines in its profitable printer consumables business, as more customers choose to buy third-party and remanufactured toner and ink cartridges. Sacconaghi contends the traditional printer and copier business “is slowly collapsing,” largely from a combination of increased use of digital devices, in particular larger monitors. He notes that HP’s supplies business will be down 4%-5% this year, while Xerox revenues are expected to be down 8% overall this year.

The Bernstein analyst notes that press reports have suggested there could be $2 billion in synergies from combining the two companies; he thinks that’s likely a little high. He says that due to the additional debt load, early-year earnings accretion would be limited and deleveraging could take five years or more.

But what if Xerox is actually trying to generate pressure on HP to turn around and bid to buy Xerox? That idea, Sacconaghi says, “feels like a crafty Icahn-esque maneuver,” a reference to investor Carl Icahn, who owns 11% of Xerox and sits on the company’s board.

“After all, the highly levered combination of XRX buying HPQ would assume a lot of risk, particularly since the decay curve of print and copy volumes is highly uncertain, and arguably could negatively inflect downward, as appears to have happened with HP’s supplies business this year,” he writes. “In contrast, the economics of HPQ buying XRX would be superior, given that HPQ could do so with limited or no debt, yet synergies would be identical, likely generating immediate accretion and with limited enterprise risk.”

HP is up 0.6%, at $19.69, in recent trading. Xerox is down a fraction at $37.65. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%.

