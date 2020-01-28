Xerox (XRX) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Xerox Corporation XRX reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.33 (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26 cents. Earnings increased on a year over year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings increased 13.3% over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 9.7%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Xerox recorded total revenues of $2,444 million which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,369 million. Also, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Xerox generated $398 million of cash from continuous operations and capex was $17 in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $381 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Xerox has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

