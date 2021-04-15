Xerox (XRX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX will report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 20, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average beat being 17.4%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.62 billion, indicating decline of 13% from the year-ago actual figure. Weak equipment and post-sale revenues are expected to have hurt the top line in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 23 cents, indicating a 9.5% year-over-year slump. Lower revenues and weak operating performance resulting from the pandemic are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Stocks That Warrant Look

Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Deere & Company DE, with an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, with an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Caterpillar CAT, with an Earnings ESP of +3.15% and a Zacks Rank #2.

