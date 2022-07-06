Xerox (XRX) to Benefit From Its Go Inspire Buyout: Here's How

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX announced yesterday that it has snapped up UK-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider, Go Inspire. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Go Inspire offers marketing performance and transactional communication services while operating a wide range of high-speed printing and finishing kits, including HP PageWide T-series inkjet webs and the Bowe inserting and enclosing kit. It has presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

To Strengthen Digital Services Foothold in the UK

Through the buyout, Xerox eyes at expanding its Digital Services business and bringing more innovation to its solutions. This, in turn, will help the company expand its portfolio of high-value services and increase its client base, especially in the UK.

"Go Inspire’s capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients," said Darren Cassidy, UK & Ireland managing director and senior vice president, EMEA Global Document Services at Xerox.

Xerox shares have lost 42% over the past year compared with 12.4% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite and 21.3% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price

Xerox Holdings Corporation price | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.