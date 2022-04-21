Xerox (XRX) Reports Loss in Q1, Revenues Surpass Estimates

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX first-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share came in at 12 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 12 cents per share and the year-ago earnings of 22 cents per share.

Total revenues of $1.67 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and decreased 2.5% year over year on a reported basis and slightly on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s shares have declined 18.4% over the past year, compared with 9.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Sales revenues totaled $592 million, down 1.7% year over year. Services, maintenance and rentals revenues totaled $1.02 billion, down 2.9% year over year. Financing revenue of $55 million decreased 2.9% year over year.

Adjusted operating loss came in at $3 million against adjusted operating income of $89 million in the year-ago quarter. Selling, administrative and general expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 108 bps year over year to 27.3%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 4.7%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 4.3%.

Xerox exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.7 billion compared with $1.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.8 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were a respective $66 million and $50 million in the quarter.

2022 Guidance

Xerox expects full-year 2022 revenues to be at least $7.1 billion, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million.

