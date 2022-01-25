Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Xerox Corporation XRX reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 34 cents (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. Earnings decreased on a year over year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings decreased 17.6% over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters with an average beat of 9.6%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Xerox recorded total revenues of $1,777 million which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,816 million. Also, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Xerox generated $198 million of cash from continuous operations and capex was $16 in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $182 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Xerox has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

