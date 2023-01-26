Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s shares have gained 18.7% over the past three months compared with the 11.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Print and Other segment revenues totaled $1.8 billion, up 11.1% year over year. The Financing (FITTLE) segment’s revenues totaled $151 million, down 9.6% year over year.

Sales revenues totaled $851 million, up from $653 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $1 billion, down 2.8% year over year. Financing revenues of $51 million decreased 7.3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income was $178 million compared with $86 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 9.2% improved 440 basis points year over year.

Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.5 billion compared with $932 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash outflow and free cash outflow were $186 million and $168 million, respectively, in the quarter.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

2022 Guidance

Xerox expects 2023 revenue growth to be flat to down low-single digits on a constant-currency basis, adjusted operating margin of at least 4.7% and free cash flow of at least $500 million.

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can consider stocks like Trane Technologies TT, Waste Management WM and Republic Services RSG, which are going to report fourth-quarter 2022 numbers soon.

Trane Technologies is set to release results on Feb 2. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.9% for 2022.

Trane Technologies has a long-term expected earnings growth of 11%.

Waste Management is set to report quarterly numbers on Feb 1. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for 2022.

Waste Management has a long-term expected earnings growth of 12.6%.

Republic Services is set to report results on Feb 15. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.6% for the current year.

Republic Services has a long-term expected earnings growth of 11.3%.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.