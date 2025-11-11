Xerox (XRX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of -4.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Europe : $511 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $633.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $511 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $633.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues- Sales : $993 million compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +68.9% year over year.

: $993 million compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +68.9% year over year. Revenue- Equipment Sales- Entry : $119 million versus $53.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +124.5% change.

: $119 million versus $53.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +124.5% change. Revenue- Equipment Sales- Mid-range : $222 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $222 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenue- Equipment sales : $383 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $333.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $383 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $333.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenue- Equipment Sales- Other : $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%.

: $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Post sale revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales : $445 million versus $260.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $445 million versus $260.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Services, maintenance and rentals : $968 million versus $958.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

: $968 million versus $958.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Revenue- Equipment Sales- High-end: $39 million versus $52.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.6% change.

Here is how Xerox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Xerox here>>>

Shares of Xerox have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.