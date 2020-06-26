Xerox (XRX) Launches App That Manages Distributed Employees

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX announced yesterday that it has launched an application that helps keep track of availability and location of remotely-working employees.

Known as Team Availability App, it offers quick-to-deploy, customizable, real-time solutions for management of flexible work environments amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The app features a multi-device responsive simple status page to update each day, notifies users when their statuses are not updated, enables employee-availability check across multiple locations and allows filtering based on department, status and location. It has a simplified admin interface with easy site setup, user management and auditing. It allows portal admin to access full audit logo on data actions and data changes.

According to Joanne Collins Smee, executive vice president and chief commercial, SMB and channels officer, Xerox, "Organizations need to know who is available and where so they can make better decisions when allocating resources and work. This tool provides real-time knowledge to managers with distributed employee populations."

Our Take

Xerox’s top line has been declining over the years due to decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. We believe that this new offering is a part of the company’s counter-strategy and the aggressive product development program for areas that show true potential.

Xerox’s shares have declined 20.4% over the past there months against 1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. ESTC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign is estimated at 26%, 15% and 31.2% respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.