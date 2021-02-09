Xerox (XRX) Hurt by Weak Revenues & Debt-Heavy Balance Sheet

We recently issued an updated report on Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX.

In the past year, shares of Xerox have lost 35.7% against 2.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.

The company’s revenues continue to face pandemic-led weakness and bear the brunt of lower demand for paper-related systems and products.

Xerox has a debt-laden balance sheet. Its cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.63 billion at the end of the fourth-quarter 2020 was below the long-term debt level of $4.05 billion. This indicates that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Nevertheless, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $394 million.

Another major threat involves the availability of a large number of substitutes because of strong peer presence, although there are lesser chances of new entry. Companies like Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Lexmark and Toshiba are capable of giving tough competition to Xerox.

Meanwhile, Xerox’s businesses are benefiting from "Project Own It," an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs as well as realigning business to changing market conditions.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked service stocks are SailPoint Technologies SAIL, NV5 Global NVEE and TeleTech Holdings TTEC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for SailPoint, NV5 Global and TeleTech is pegged at 15%, 18% and 19.4%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.