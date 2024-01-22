Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 84.9%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a decrease of 7.6% from the year-ago figure. We expect post-sale revenues and equipment sales to decline 2.7% and 20.3%, respectively, year over year, in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 51 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 42.7%. Top-line weakness and decline in operating performance are expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Rollins, Inc. ROL currently has an ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

ROL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 7.2%. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 23.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gartner IT currently has an ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

IT beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.4%. The company’s earnings are expected to decrease 24.9% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

