Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.85 billion, indicating an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from an increase in both equipment and post-sale revenues.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating 58.8% year-over-year growth. Top-line strength and cost discipline are expected to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 9% for 2023. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock.

Riot has an expected earnings growth rate of 97.3% for 2023.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.