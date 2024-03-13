Xerox (XRX) Appreciates 12% in a Year: Here's What to Know

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX has had an impressive run over the past year, gaining 11.7%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 64.8%. Its bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs, as well as realigning the business to changing market conditions."Project Own It” is contributing significantly toward freeing up capital for investment.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price

Xerox Holdings Corporation price | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

With Xerox implementing a more flexible cost base and operating model to expand margins and channelize investments toward margin-accretive growth opportunities, we expect around 31% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS and 190 basis points expansion in adjusted operating margin in 2024.

Xerox has a post-sale-driven business model that provides significant recurring revenues and cash generation. Around 76% of the company’s total revenues in 2023 were associated with contractual print services, supplies and financing. This business model supports strong cash flows that help the company make strategic investments and penetrate markets with high growth potential. The 2023 acquisition of Advanced UK is helping Xerox in vertical integration, along with strengthening its foothold in the U.K.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 1.14. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be able to pay off its short-term obligations easily.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Barrett Business Services BBSI and Jamf JAMF.

Barrett Business Services carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. BBSI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BBSI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.7%, on average.

Jamf carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. JAMF has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.5%.

JAMF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.4%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.