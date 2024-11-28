Xerox (XRX) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX). Shares have added about 10.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Xerox due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Xerox Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Xerox reported dismal third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of 25 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.8% and declined 45.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.53 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.6% and decreased 7.5% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 7.3% on a constant-currency (CC) basis.

Q3 Revenue Details for XRX

Post-sale revenues came in at $1.19 billion, down 6.1% year over year on a reported basis and 5.7% at cc, lagging our estimate of $1.3 billion. Equipment sales declined 12.2% year over year on a reported basis and at cc to $339 million, surpassing our estimate of $330.3 million.

The Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.46 billion, down 7.5% year over year and lagging our estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox Financial Services revenues totaled $88 million, down 10.2% year over year and lagging our estimate of $96.4 million.

Sales revenues totaled $588 million, down 8.7% year over year on a reported basis and 8.3% at cc. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $902 million, down 6.2% year over year on a reported basis and 6.1% at cc. Financing revenues of $38 million decreased 17.4% year over year on a reported basis and 17.6% at cc.

XRX's Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income came in at $85 million, up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating margin was 5.2%, up 110 basis points year over year.

XRX's Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $521 billion compared with $485 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were $116 million and $107 million, respectively, in the quarter.

XRX's 2024 Guidance

Xerox lowered its 2024 revenue guidance from 5% to 6% decline to a decline of around 10% at constant currency. The adjusted operating margin expectation has been lowered from at least 6.5% to around 5%. The company now expects free cash flow to be $450 to $500 million compared with the previous anticipation of at least $550 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -37.2% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Xerox has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Xerox has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

