Xerox withdraws 2020 profit, revenue outlook on coronavirus worries

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Xerox Holdings Corp pulled its 2020 revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, citing economic uncertainties from the coronavirus outbreak, which had also resulted in the cancellation of its $35 billion takeover campaign for HP Inc.

In the first quarter ended March 31, Xerox's revenue fell 14.7% to $1.86 billion, but beat market expectations of $1.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share, below the analysts' average estimate of 29 cents per share.

