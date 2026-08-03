Xerox Stock Falls 15.5% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

XRX’s earnings of 36 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by more than 100%. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred an adjusted loss of 64 cents per share.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Revenues of $1.92 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and rose 22% year over year. The Lexmark acquisition lifted reported growth, while pro forma revenues declined 6.5%. A $105 million pre-tax benefit from IEEPA tariff receivables materially supported profitability.

However, the better-than-expected results and a raised 2026 revenue guidance failed to impress investors, as the stock has declined 15.5% since the earnings release on July 30.

For 2026, Xerox expects revenues of approximately $7.6 billion, up from its previous outlook of more than $7.5 billion. The revision reflects higher expectations for the Print and Other segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.59 billion.

Xerox shares have depreciated 28.6% over the past year compared with the Office Supplies industry’s 7.2% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 21.1% over the same time frame.

XRX’s Revenue Mix Reflects Lexmark Contribution

Equipment sales revenues increased 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 15% at constant currency to $387 million. However, pro forma equipment revenues declined 13%, reflecting lower installations and a shift toward entry-level products.

Post-sale revenues climbed 30.7% on a reported basis and 29.7% at constant currency to $1.35 billion. On a pro forma basis, the metric fell 3.9%, hurt by lower equipment service, managed print services and financing revenues.

Xerox’s Print Business Posts Strong Profit Growth

Print and Other revenues totaled $1.73 billion, up 26.9% year over year but down 6.1% on a pro forma basis. Segment profit surged to $220 million from $65 million, while the segment margin expanded to 12.7% from 4.8%.

Total installations declined 6% on a pro forma basis. Entry color installations rose 6%, but mid-range and high-end installations fell 13% and 19%, respectively. Management expects the entry-product backlog to support installations and revenues during the second half of 2026.

XRX’s IT Solutions Revenues Decline

IT Solutions revenues declined 8.9% year over year to $194 million. Product revenues fell 8.5% to $140 million, while services revenues decreased 14% to $49 million. Segment profit dropped 30% to $7 million and margin contracted to 3.7% from 4.8%.

Underlying activity was firmer than reported revenues. Pro forma non-GAAP gross billings rose 4% to $228 million, with year-to-date gross billings and gross bookings increasing 11% and 6%, respectively. Xerox cited double-digit growth in infrastructure and networking offerings and endpoints.

Xerox’s Margins Benefit From Tariff Receivables

Adjusted operating income increased to $203 million from $59 million. The adjusted operating margin expanded 690 basis points to 10.6%. Excluding the tariff receivables benefit, the margin was 5.1%, up 140 basis points year over year.

Adjusted gross margin improved to 36.4% from 29.3%, aided by Lexmark, integration synergies and transformation savings. These benefits were partly offset by higher incentive compensation, product costs and lower finance-related fees. Non-financing interest expense increased 82% to $100 million.

XRX Strengthens Cash Flow & Lowers Debt

Operating cash flow was $37 million compared with an outflow of $11 million a year earlier. Free cash flow improved to $11 million from an outflow of $30 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $495 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $512 million at year-end 2025.

The company reduced total debt by $223 million during the quarter. Total debt was $4.22 billion, while gross and net leverage improved to 5.9 times and 5.1 times, respectively, from 7 times and 6 times at the end of the first quarter.

Xerox’s Other Raised Guidance For 2026

Adjusted operating income is now projected between $555 million and $605 million, up from $450 million to $500 million. Free cash flow guidance remains approximately $250 million. Xerox also raised its Lexmark gross cost synergy target by $50 million to at least $350 million, with half expected to be realized in 2026.

Currently, Xerox carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies plc TT reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results. TT’s adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 0.9% and rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TT’s total revenues of $6.35 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.9% and increased 6.4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. ROL posted unimpressive second-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% but rose 6.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.08 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 1.7% but increased 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

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