News & Insights

Markets
XRX

Xerox Sells Its Operations In Argentina And Chile To Grupo Datco

March 12, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings (XRX) said it has sold its operations in Argentina and Chile to Grupo Datco, a technologies and fiber optic network services provider in Latin America. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the transfer of ownership, the new companies will operate as independent entities. Grupo Datco will continue to service Xerox devices previously sold in Argentina and Chile and will become the exclusive partner for Xerox in the markets.

Xerox noted that it has a successful and well-established partner-led business and will continue to uphold its brand presence in the region through its network of partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.