Xerox secures $24 bln financing for proposed HP takeover

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N said on Monday it has secured $24 billion in financing from Citigroup, Mizuho and Bank of America for its $33.5 billion takeover bid for HP Inc HPQ.N.

In November, Xerox made the cash-and-stock offer for HP Inc, a deal the personal computer maker had rejected.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

