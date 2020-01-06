US Markets

Xerox secures $24 bln financing for proposed HP takeover

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Xerox Holdings Corp said on Monday it has secured $24 billion in financing from Citigroup, Mizuho and Bank of America for its $33.5 billion takeover bid for HP Inc.

In November, Xerox made the cash-and-stock offer for HP Inc, a deal the personal computer maker had rejected.

