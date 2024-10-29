Xerox reports Q3 adjusted EPS 25c, consensus 51c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.53B, consensus $1.63B. “While equipment revenue fell short of expectations, we continue to see steady progress from Reinvention initiatives taken to date. Adjusted operating income and margin grew year-over-year, and the pending acquisition of ITsavvy will improve Xerox’s (XRX) value proposition with clients, as well as the mix of revenue from growing businesses,” said CEO Steve Bandrowczak. “Q3 results demonstrate no single quarter or performance metric in isolation defines our Reinvention. Operational improvements and enterprise-wide efficiencies are driving services signings momentum, improved decision-making and a sustainably lower cost base. These gains give us confidence Reinvention will enable long-term profitable growth as we continue this multi-year journey.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.