Xerox raises takeover bid for HP

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Xerox Holdings Corp on Monday raised its offer to buy PC-maker HP Inc to $24 per share from $22 per share.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp on Monday raised its offer to buy PC-maker HP Inc to $24 per share from $22 per share. The latest offer comprises $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share. [nBwc83k1za] The U.S. printer maker first made a cash-and-stock offer to HP, a company more than three times its size, in November. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;)) Keywords: HP M&A/XEROX HLNGS (URGENT)

