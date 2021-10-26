Markets
XRX

Xerox Q3 Profit Tops View, But Revenues Miss; Cuts FY Revenue Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $90 million or $0.48 per share compared to $90 million or $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income was $90 million or $0.48 per share compared to $105 million or $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter were $1.76 billion compared to $1.77 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The company reduced its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance to approximately $7.1 billion in actual currency or $7.0 billion in constant currency. Analysts expect annual revenue of $7.26 billion.

The company reaffirmed annual free cash flow guidance of at least $500 million.

The company completed expected $500 million of buybacks for 2021. The company's board approves an additional $500 million share repurchase program to be used opportunistically.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular