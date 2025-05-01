Xerox Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its first quarter amid weak revenues. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

For the year 2025, the company continues to expect revenues to grow in the low single-digits in constant currency and adjusted operating margin of at least 5.0 percent.

In its first quarter, net Loss attributable to Common Shareholders was $94 million or $0.75 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $117 million or $0.94 per share.

Total revenues dropped to $1.457 billion from $1.502 billion a year ago.

