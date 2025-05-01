Markets
XRX

Xerox Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Backs FY25 Outlook

May 01, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its first quarter amid weak revenues. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

For the year 2025, the company continues to expect revenues to grow in the low single-digits in constant currency and adjusted operating margin of at least 5.0 percent.

In its first quarter, net Loss attributable to Common Shareholders was $94 million or $0.75 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $117 million or $0.94 per share.

Total revenues dropped to $1.457 billion from $1.502 billion a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.