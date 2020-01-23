Xerox plans to nominate 11 directors to HP's board

Xerox Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to HP Inc's board, setting the stage for a proxy fight after the personal computer maker rebuffed its $33.5 billion takeover offer.
