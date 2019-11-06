Xerox Is Hunting HP, a Dino of the Dow Six Times Its Size

The Dinos of the Dow are back in the news because Xerox is hunting big game with a potential bid for HP. It’s a reminder that old companies can still do new things to create value.

The Wall Street Journal says the iconic copier maker may buy HP—the famous printer maker. This, however, would be like a velociraptor taking down a T-Rex. HP (ticker: HPQ) is more than six times the size of Xerox (XRX) by sales and has more than three times the market value.

The Dow Dinos are companies Barron’s identified back in February that were once components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but whose glory had faded. All seven were making comebacks.

The list deserves an update, given that the report of Xerox’s interest in HP had lifted the printer company’s stock by some 10% on Wednesday morning. Think of HP—also a former Dow component—as a fossil that had languished forgotten in a museum’s warehouse.

Now there are eight Dow Dinos.

Dinosaurs are intrinsically interesting, but the question for investors is whether the deal will work and create a new tech hardware and services giant. It’s too early to tell.

For starters, the deal can’t be done with all debt. That would be too much leverage for Xerox to handle. If an offer is forthcoming, HP investors will have to decide whether holding stock in Xerox plus HP is better than holding HP stock alone.

Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson pointed out in a Wednesday research note that Xerox buying the larger HP qualifies as “audacious” and that activist investor Carl Icahn owns more than 10% of Xerox’s shares. Icahn might be pushing for a deal, raising the chance something concrete will develop in coming days.

Xerox declined to comment.

The deal report is also a reminder that investors shouldn’t forget about old businesses. They often trade at a discount to the market and can do things—like mergers or acquisitions—to generate value. HP and Xerox, for instance, trade for about 8 times estimated earnings for 2020, a big discount to stocks in the Dow.

United States Steel X) was once the largest steelmaker in the world, but now its global market share is less than 2%. General Electric (GE) was once the biggest in the world by market capitalization. Now it is not. American International Group (AIG) was decimated by the financial crisis. Alcoa (AA) has spun off assets, becoming far smaller than it once was. AT&T (T) is still gigantic, with a market value including debt of more than $460 billion, but it is no longer in the Dow. International Business Machines (IBM) and General Motors (GM) round out the seven original Dinos Barron’s identified.

On average, the original seven Dinos are up about 18% year to date, closing mirroring the comparable gain of the Dow. Two laggards are weighing down the Dino Index. Alcoa and U.S. Steel—the materials companies—are doing the worst, down about 15% and 30% in 2019, respectively.

It seems the age of materials is past. Innovations that Andrew Carnegie adopted leading to explosive growth in steel consumption, after all, have been around since the 19th century.

As of the close of trading on Tuesday, the eight Dinos—including HP—were up about 15% year to date. HP was down about 9% before the Xerox news hit.

If Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) goes private—a potential move reported Tuesday—it would open up a slot in the 30-company Dow average. Perhaps the keepers of the Dow would consider taking a name off of Barron’s Dino list. Or they could stay “new” and select, say, Amazon.com (AMZN) or Salesforce.com (CRM).

