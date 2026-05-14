Xerox Holdings (XRX) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings (NasdaqGS:XRX) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from the latest reported closing price of $2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is an decrease of 202 owner(s) or 43.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.02%, an increase of 43.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.02% to 111,644K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,294K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 77.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 179.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,114K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,059K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,100K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 65.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,498K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 24.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.