Xerox Holdings (XRX) Gains 5% Despite Unimpressive Q4 Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues declined from the year-ago quarter. Despite the earnings miss, the stock gained 5% since the company’s earnings release on Jan 25.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7% and decreased 51.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.77 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.6% and decreased 9.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 7.4% on a constant-currency basis.

Xerox Holdings’ shares have gained 19.2% over the past year, outperforming the 17.6% increase in the industry it belongs to.

Revenue Details

Post-sale revenues were $1.3 billion, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and missing our estimate of $1.35 billion. Equipment sales decreased 17.3% year over year to $458 million, falling short of our estimate of $441.6 million. Equipment sales and post-sale revenues declined 18.3% and 7.5%, respectively, year over year, on a constant currency basis.

The Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.69 billion, down 9.5% year over year. FITTLE’s revenues of $100 million increased 1% from the year-ago reported quarter.

Sales revenues were $721 million, down 15.3% year over year. Services, maintenance and rental revenues tumbled 3.8% year over year to $1 billion. Financing revenues of $44 million fell 13.7% year over year.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income amounted to $96 million, up more than 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating margin was 5.4%, down from the year-ago 9.2%.

Kay Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

XRX exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $519 billion compared with $532 million at the year-ago quarter end. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were $389 million and $379 million, respectively, in the reported quarter.

2024 Guidance

Management expects 2024 revenue growth to be 3-5% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be around 7.5%. Free cash flow is forecast to be at least $600 million.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

