Xerox Holdings (XRX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Xerox Holdings said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.64%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 7.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 137,769K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 3.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of 14.45.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 7,071MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,876K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,460K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,124K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares, representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

