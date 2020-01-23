Xerox Holdings To Nominate 11 Independent Directors To HP Board

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) Thursday announced that its plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to replace HP Inc.'s (HPQ) board of directors at its next annual meeting, the latest attempt by the printing and imaging technology to acquire HP.

The slate to be nominated includes former senior executives from dozens of the world's leading companies, including Aetna, United Airlines, Hilton Hotels, Novartis, Verizon and more, Xerox said..

"HP shareholders have told us they believe our acquisition proposal will bring tremendous value, which is why we lined up $24 billion in binding financing commitments and a slate of highly qualified director candidates," said Xerox CEO John Visentin. "We believe HP shareholders will be better served by a new slate of independent directors who understand the challenges of operating a global enterprise and appreciate the value that can be created by realizing the synergies of a combination with Xerox."

Xerox's purpose to replace HP's board is to put a friendly board in place which will supports its acquisition proposal.

Early this month, HP again rejected a $33.5 billion takeover offer from Xerox saying that the proposal still undervalues HP. Xerox has secured $24 billion of financing for the potential acquisition of HP.

"These nominations are a self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal, that significantly undervalues HP and creates meaningful risk to the detriment of HP shareholders," HP said.

