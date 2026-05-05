Xerox Holdings Stock Rises 15.6% Since Q1 Earnings Release

Xerox Holdings XRX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly adjusted loss came in at 11 cents per share compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 20 cents and decreased 83.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.85 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4% and increased 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

The impressive results had a positive impact on the market, as the company’s shares have gained 15.6% since the earnings release on April 30.



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The company’s shares have depreciated 51.9% over the past year compared with the Office Supplies industry’s 27.9% decline and the S&P 500’s 33.3% rise.

Q1 Revenues Details of XRX

Post-sale revenues totaled $1.31 billion, up 30.1% year over year on a reported basis and 26.5% at cc, lagging our estimate of $1.46 billion. Equipment sales rose 33.1% year over year on a reported basis and 30.7% at cc to $378 million, beating our estimate of $315.8 million.

The Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.69 billion, up 30.8% year over year on a reported basis and down 3.5% at cc, beating our estimate of $1.59 billion.

Sales revenues amounted to $920 million, up 65.2% year over year on a reported basis and declined 2% at cc. Services, maintenance, rentals and other revenues amounted to $926 million, up 3% on a year over year basis.

XRX’s Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income totaled $72 million, improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin was 3.9%, up 240 basis points year over year.

XRX’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Xerox exited the first-quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $585 million compared with $512 million in the December-end quarter of 2025. The company’s net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow for the quarter were $144 million and $165 million, respectively.

XRX’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, the adjusted operating income is projected to be in the band of $450-$500 million. The company anticipates free cash flow of approximately $250 million.

Xerox expects the 2026 revenues to be above $7.5 billion.

Xerox’s Zacks Rank

XRX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

ManpowerGroup MAN reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

MAN’s adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) were 51 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1 cent and increased 16% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Total revenues were $4.5 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by $171.4 million and improved 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half Inc. RHI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 14 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and down 17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues were $1.3 billion, down 3.8% year over year and slightly below the consensus mark of $1.31 billion, implying a 0.9% miss. Management pointed to strengthening same-day, constant-currency trends in talent solutions as the quarter progressed and into early April, with contract bill rates up 2.6% from a year ago on an adjusted basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.