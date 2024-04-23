News & Insights

Xerox Holdings Reaffirms FY24 Revenues Outlook - Update

April 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) said it continues to expect revenues for the full-year 2024 to be decline 3 to 5 percent in constant currency and adjusted operating margin of at least 7.5 percent.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a revenue decline of 4.3 percent to $6.59 billion for the year.

