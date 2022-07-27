Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 31st of October. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Xerox Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Xerox Holdings is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 24.6% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

NasdaqGS:XRX Historic Dividend July 27th 2022

Xerox Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Xerox Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 25% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Xerox Holdings (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Xerox Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

