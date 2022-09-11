Xerox Holdings' (NASDAQ:XRX) Dividend Will Be $0.25

The board of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Xerox Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Xerox Holdings is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 7.4%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing. NasdaqGS:XRX Historic Dividend September 11th 2022

Xerox Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.68 total annually to $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Xerox Holdings' EPS has declined at around 35% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Xerox Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Xerox Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Xerox Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

