Xerox Holdings Names Louie Pastor To Succeed John Bruno As President And COO

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced Monday that President and Chief Operating Officer John Bruno has decided to pursue a CEO opportunity outside of Xerox. Louie Pastor has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1.

Bruno, who has served as President and COO since 2022 and as a Xerox Board member since 2024, will remain in his operating role through August 31, and then continue as a member of the Xerox Board of Directors.

In his Board member role, Bruno will chair the newly formed Integration Committee, overseeing the combination of Xerox and Lexmark.

Pastor currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations, where he leads the Xerox Reinvention Office and the Global Business Services organization.

In this role, Pastor restructured global operations and drove enterprise-wide improvements in IT, cybersecurity, analytics and operational efficiency.

As part of these leadership updates, Jacques-Edouard Gueden has been named Chief Revenue Officer effective September 1, leading the company's direct and indirect print go-to-market units.

Gueden, a 30-year Xerox veteran, currently serves as Chief Channel and Partner Officer, where he leads the company's indirect print go-to-market unit.

