Markets
XRX

Xerox Holdings Names Louie Pastor To Succeed John Bruno As President And COO

August 11, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced Monday that President and Chief Operating Officer John Bruno has decided to pursue a CEO opportunity outside of Xerox. Louie Pastor has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1.

Bruno, who has served as President and COO since 2022 and as a Xerox Board member since 2024, will remain in his operating role through August 31, and then continue as a member of the Xerox Board of Directors.

In his Board member role, Bruno will chair the newly formed Integration Committee, overseeing the combination of Xerox and Lexmark.

Pastor currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations, where he leads the Xerox Reinvention Office and the Global Business Services organization.

In this role, Pastor restructured global operations and drove enterprise-wide improvements in IT, cybersecurity, analytics and operational efficiency.

As part of these leadership updates, Jacques-Edouard Gueden has been named Chief Revenue Officer effective September 1, leading the company's direct and indirect print go-to-market units.

Gueden, a 30-year Xerox veteran, currently serves as Chief Channel and Partner Officer, where he leads the company's indirect print go-to-market unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.