XEROX HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $XRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

XEROX HOLDINGS ($XRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,457,000,000, missing estimates of $1,512,980,000 by $-55,980,000.
XEROX HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of XEROX HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,015,572 shares (+1048.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,711,271
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,340,643 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,731,620
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,262,822 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,645,589
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,101,171 shares (+397.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,282,871
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,090,661 shares (+2846.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,194,272
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 890,825 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,509,654
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 820,921 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,920,364
XEROX HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $85,405 of award payments to $XRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MAINTENANCE OF XEROX VERSANT 280 DEVICE LOCATED IN RAMSTEIN, GERMANY.: $40,450
- XEROX PRINTER PROCESSOR LEASE - CALIFORNIA GREAT BASIN, SACRAMENTO OFFICE: $30,395
- UP TO 60-MONTHS MAINTENANCE FOR THE EXISTING XEROX, B9100 PRINT PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT FIERY CONTROLLER, IN R...: $14,560
