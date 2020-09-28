Dividends
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.98, the dividend yield is 5.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $17.98, representing a -54.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.47 and a 26.44% increase over the 52 week low of $14.22.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.65. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -61.55%, compared to an industry average of -36.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS)
  • First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXL with an increase of 28.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 1.86%.

