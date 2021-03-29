Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $24.98, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.96 and a 75.67% increase over the 52 week low of $14.22.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.97%, compared to an industry average of 39.7%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 60.46% over the last 100 days. FXL has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 1.78%.

