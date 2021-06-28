Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.33, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $24.33, representing a -9.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.96 and a 67.74% increase over the 52 week low of $14.51.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.79%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

