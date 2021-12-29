Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.04, the dividend yield is 4.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $23.04, representing a -14.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.96 and a 30.98% increase over the 52 week low of $17.59.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.38%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xrx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 2.26%.

